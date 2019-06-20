|
Lindstrum, Grace A. (Nee Jaszkowski) Of Milwaukee, Born to eternal life June 15, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Leslie Lindstrum. Loving sister of Norman (Sandie) Jaszkowski, and the late Leroy Jaszkowski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service Friday, June 21, at 10:00AM at the funeral home chapel. Visitation on Friday from 9:00AM until time of services. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2019