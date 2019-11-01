|
|
Grace Ann Bilicki
(nee Kotecki)
Milwaukee - Grace was reunited on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, age 88, with her husband of 56 years, the late Raymond Bilicki, who was the love of her life and best friend. Loving mother of Michael (Janet) Bilicki, Jane (Jack) Christianson and Martin Bilicki.
Cherished grandmother of Jake, Bill (Molly) and Julie Christianson, Emily Grace (Matthew) Kuhnen, Matthew and Claire Bilicki. Proud great-grandma of Mason Kuhnen. Grace is further survived by sister-in-law Maria Wetzel, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Veronica Kotecki, and siblings Ervin Kotecki and Ruth Bronk.
Grace loved children, starting with her children, grandchildren, great-grandson and including the youngsters she lovingly cared for in her home throughout the years.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, at St. Martin of Tours Parish, 7963 S. 116th St., Franklin, WI 53132, with the Funeral Mass at 12:00 PM. Private burial will take place at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019