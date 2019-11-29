|
Grace B. McLees
Germantown - Found Peace November 22, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Helen Kubczak (nee Buszkiewicz). Beloved and cherished wife of John for 57 years. Loving mother of Lori (Hank) Dieringer, Jacquelyn (Stuart) Paykel, John (Jacklyn) McLees, Cynthia (Andrew) Thorpe, Todd (Kathleen) McLees and Nicole (Anthony) Conzoner.
After attending nursing school, Grace was a servant leader who led a life devoted to helping others. She worked in the healthcare profession for the last 27 years, managing programs, working with and caring for mentally disabled people in Wisconsin. She loved the work and found value in the relationships, only retiring when her health forced the decision.
Earlier in her career, Grace was a creative innovator. In 1980 she developed the frozen custard flavor Cookies and Cream, which would go on to become one of the top five most popular ice cream flavors of all-time.
Grace tirelessly loved and cared for her husband, children and grandchildren. Her favorite moments occurred when they would gather at her home during holidays, as well as the summer boating season. She loved creating those memories. She was quick witted and made life fun for everyone around her. She lived an honorable and full life and was loved by all that knew her.
Grace will be fondly remembered by 19 cherished grandchildren; Rebecca Gibbs, Evan (Alyssa), Taylor, Allyse, and Austin Dieringer; Mitchell (Joanna), Shayne (Maddie) and Alex Paykel; John J (Dena Zimmer), Zachary (Rebecca) and Abby McLees; Olivia and Nicholas Ciardo; Shawn Wagner; Nicklaus, Sophia and Victoria Grace McLees; Helena Grace and Andre Conzoner.
Grace was an elated and loving Great-Grandmother of 12: Dylan McMahon, Payton and Jaydon Morgan, Bentley Gibbs, Cashton Dieringer, Eli, Conner, S. Finn, Foster Paykel and Deklan, Theodore and Madeline McLees.
Grace is further survived by her sisters, Gerry Ubick and Marilyn (Chuck) Erdman and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She cherished the personal connection with many life-long friends; Angie, Chuck, Jean, Judy, Mike, Marge, Tom, Barbara, John, Emil and many others.
A special thank you to Dr. Stephen Thomas and all of his staff. And our deepest gratitude to three wonderful people who continually gave her spiritual strength, Rev. Michael Stracota Pastor, Ellen Heitman, and Deacon Larry Normann of St. Joan of Arc Parish.
Heartfelt gratitude to the healthcare workers that cared for Grace during the last two years of her time with us. We would like to especially recognize the ICU nurses at Froedtert Hospital in Menomonee Falls. Mary, Peter, Cassie, among others, demonstrated tremendous empathy and kindness to a woman who did the same for her patients throughout her career. Thank you for treating her with the level of care and dignity she deserved.
We will celebrate Grace's life at St Joan of Arc Church, 120 Nashotah Rd, Nashotah, WI at 1:00 PM. Saturday December 7th . Family and friends are welcome at 11:00AM until the time of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019