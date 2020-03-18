Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST. MATTHEW CHURCH
9303 S. Chicago Rd
View Map

Grace C. Ziegler

Grace C. Ziegler Notice
Grace C. Ziegler

Oak Creek, WI - (nee Budish) Passed away with family on March 14, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved husband of the late John C. Ziegler. Mother of John, Gary, Mark, Glenn, Matthew (Jeanne) and Mary. Grandmother of 12 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation Thursday, March 19 at ST. MATTHEW CHURCH (9303 S. Chicago Rd) from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial. Private inurnment Forest Hill Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 18, 2020
