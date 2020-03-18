|
Grace C. Ziegler
Oak Creek, WI - (nee Budish) Passed away with family on March 14, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved husband of the late John C. Ziegler. Mother of John, Gary, Mark, Glenn, Matthew (Jeanne) and Mary. Grandmother of 12 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation Thursday, March 19 at ST. MATTHEW CHURCH (9303 S. Chicago Rd) from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial. Private inurnment Forest Hill Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 18, 2020