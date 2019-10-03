Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Czerwinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Czerwinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Czerwinski Notice
Grace Czerwinski

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 1, 2019 at the age of 78. Dear wife of the late Walter R. Czerwinski. Proud and strong mother of Lavonne (Christopher) Newkirk, Lloyd Czerwinski, Carla Samolyk, Andrew, Anthony (Rose) and Joshua Czerwinski. Sister of Rick Borchardt. She is further survived by 17 grandchildren, many great granchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Grace was preceded in death by her son Walter R. Czerwinski III. She was a retired Cook at MPS for many years. Funeral Services, Friday, October 4th at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. Interment Good Hope Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline