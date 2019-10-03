|
|
Grace Czerwinski
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 1, 2019 at the age of 78. Dear wife of the late Walter R. Czerwinski. Proud and strong mother of Lavonne (Christopher) Newkirk, Lloyd Czerwinski, Carla Samolyk, Andrew, Anthony (Rose) and Joshua Czerwinski. Sister of Rick Borchardt. She is further survived by 17 grandchildren, many great granchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Grace was preceded in death by her son Walter R. Czerwinski III. She was a retired Cook at MPS for many years. Funeral Services, Friday, October 4th at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. Interment Good Hope Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019