Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
9306 W. Beloit Rd
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
9306 W. Beloit Rd
Milwaukee, WI
Greenfield - (Nee Ryan).

Born to Eternal Life on November 17, 2019 at the age of 90. Grace was reunited with Raymond, her beloved husband of 25 years. Loving mother of Daniel (Amy) and Michael. Loving Grandmother of Margaret and Ryan. Preceded in death by her siblings Robert (Jan), Lawrence (Carol) and Elizabeth (Leroy). Further survived by cherished nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Grace spent her life caring for others. Putting the lives of her husband, her children and especially, her sister, Betty, before herself. She was a great Mom, Den Mother and rescuer of more than a few dogs. She will be remembered by her family for her caring nature and selfless consideration of others.

Visitation will be held at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9306 W. Beloit Rd, Milwaukee on Tuesday, November 26 from 4PM-5:45PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 6PM. Private entombment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and her lifelong love of dogs, donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
