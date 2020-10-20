Grace Diane JansenMuskego - Age 85. Passed away peacefully on October 19th. Beloved wife of Richard for 67 years. Cherished mother of John (Marcy), Susan (William) Brandt, Katie (John) Scherkenbach, and Mike (Teri). Loving grandmother of Kyle, Nick (Jackie), Justin, Alyssa, and Vicki; and great-grandmother of Connor. She enjoyed gardening, trips to Potawatomi, and traveling the US with her sisters and friends. A public visitation will be held on Friday October 23rd at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130 from 11am to 12:30pm. Due to Covid restrictions, service will be private. She will be dearly missed by her favorite 4-legged friends, Gracie and Bailey.