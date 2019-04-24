|
Rose, Grace E. Went home to be with her Savior for Easter on April 20, 2019 at the age of 95 at Angel's Grace Hospice Oconomowoc. Beloved wife of the late Ernst. Loving mother of Jeff (Ruth). Dear grandma of Ginger (Ron) Turck, Rachel Block and Lindsey (Trigg) Knerr. Further survived by 7 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 10 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Valhalla Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sherman Park Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019