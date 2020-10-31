Grace Evelyn ConoleGrace Evelyn Conole, age 96, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.Grace was born on June 28, 1924 in Watertown, daughter to John and Theresa McAdams. She married Eugene J. Conole on May 5, 1956 in Milwaukee. Eugene preceded her in death on Dec. 15, 1981.A loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Grace is survived by her brother, Thomas (Theresa) McAdams of North Prairie, her daughter, Kathleen (Randy) of Waukesha, her sister-in-law, Lavonne McAdams of Waukesha, her sister-in-law Josephine Conole of Boston, Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Michael (Kyla) Schmidt of Waukesha and Kristin (Kevin) Heinz of Waukesha, as well as her great-grandchildren Casey, Evelyn and Cole.Preceding her in death were her parents, her sisters Marie Donais, Angeline Gebhardt and Viola Schmeichel, her brother, John McAdams, and, as well as her brothers-in-law Thomas Conole (Josephine), Francis Conole (Josephine) and John Conole.Grace was a longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Wauwatosa and a recent member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waukesha, and she was an active member of the Shamrock Club of Milwaukee for many years. Grace worked for Allis Chalmers for 14 years, as well as Gimbels and Boston Store for nearly 30 years until her well-deserved retirement in 2004, and she generously volunteered her time at St. Joseph's Hospital in Milwaukee for 27 years.Grace was very thankful for the assistance she received from others, particularly during the latter years of her life. Sincere and special thanks go out to the ERA Senior Network, her compassionate and special caregiver, Kelly Rodriguez, her sister-in-law Lavonne McAdams, her friends Dennis and Mary Myers, Rosemary Rehm, Dorothy Reinecke and Charlene Sivyer - as well as all of the residents and staff at Avalon Square in Waukesha - for all they did for Grace. Their help did not go unnoticed, and it was always appreciated.A private Mass of Christian burial for close family will be held Friday, Nov. 6 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waukesha, and a celebration of Grace's life will be held at a later date yet to be determined.Memorials may be made to Waukesha Catholic School System.May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.