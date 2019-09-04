|
Grace Harenda
Milwaukee - Family matriarch Grace Harenda passed away on August 28, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Ray Harenda for 63 years. Loving sister to Priscilla (Wayne) Wielebski, the late Daniel (the late Lillian) Woytal, and the late Frank (Betty) Woytal. Caring mother to Perry (Shari), Mary (Andy), and Mark (Sharon). "Gracie" will forever be lovingly remembered by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
Grace was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and graduated Pulaski High School. She devoted herself to family and faith with spunk and magnanimity. She and Ray worked side-by-side in the family home-building business for many years. Grace took immense pleasure in preparing delicious, home-cooked meals and hosting gatherings for family and friends. She made all feel welcome and no one left hungry. Grace was cherished by all who knew her.
A celebration of Grace's life on Friday, September 6th. Visitation beginning at 10:00 AM at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CHURCH (12700 W. HOWARD AVE). Followed by Mass at 11:30 AM and interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019