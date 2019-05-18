Services
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Heesen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace J. Heesen

Notice Condolences Flowers

Grace J. Heesen Notice
Heesen, Grace J. (Nee Kirsch) age 69 of Slinger, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Dick, son Troy Heesen and partner Joachim Kempin, and daughters Wendy (Wes) DuBois, Heather (Ben) Rettler; 6 grandchildren. Brothers and sisters-in-law Werner Wolf, Carolyn Kirsch, Susie Kirsch, Caroline Navin, Nancy (Fred) Berndt and Mary (Mike) Lackas. Visitation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St. Hartford, WI 53027) from 2:00p.m.-5:00p.m. Additional Visitation on Monday at Church from 9 - 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington Street Slinger, WI 53086) with Very Rev. Fr. Richard Stoffel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Peter Catholic Church Renovation and Debt Retirement Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline