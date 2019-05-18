|
|
Heesen, Grace J. (Nee Kirsch) age 69 of Slinger, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Dick, son Troy Heesen and partner Joachim Kempin, and daughters Wendy (Wes) DuBois, Heather (Ben) Rettler; 6 grandchildren. Brothers and sisters-in-law Werner Wolf, Carolyn Kirsch, Susie Kirsch, Caroline Navin, Nancy (Fred) Berndt and Mary (Mike) Lackas. Visitation on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St. Hartford, WI 53027) from 2:00p.m.-5:00p.m. Additional Visitation on Monday at Church from 9 - 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington Street Slinger, WI 53086) with Very Rev. Fr. Richard Stoffel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Peter Catholic Church Renovation and Debt Retirement Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 18, 2019