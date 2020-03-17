|
Grace L. (Johanns) Ciesielski
Milwaukee - Grace L. (Johanns) Ciesielski, born; New Haven Iowa, June 8, 1928. Died of natural causes; Seattle Washington, February 10, 2020.
Devoted wife to Lewis for over 70 years. They were married at St Peters Catholic Church in New Haven IA. on June 11th, 1949.
She was a resident of the Milwaukee area and community for most of her adult life.
Grace was a loving mother survived by 4 sons, Greg, Steve, Wayne and Tom. And their respective partners and several grandchildren.
Grace was born in a rural farming community in Iowa and brought her strong work ethic into her business, property management and Real Estate career.
She was dedicated to her family & friends. She enjoyed playing cards and long walks.
Services to be held at St Peters Catholic Church, New Haven IA, June 11th, 2020. 11 am. A reception should follow at the VFW Post in Osage IA.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020