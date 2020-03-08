|
Grace L. Reichard
(nee Olski) March 6, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late John A. "Jack" Reichard. Loving mother of the late Robert (Susan) Reichard, the late Mary Crawford-Andre, William (Sandra) Reichard, Linda (Chris) Schoenbeck and Karen (Richard) Schertzl. Proud grandma of John (Kayla), the late Michael, Christopher (Elise), Troy, Alex(fiancée Lauren) and Jason (Michelle). Further survived by 6 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her two sisters, Terri Fiege and Anita Brahm.
Visitation Thursday, March 12th at ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC PARISH, 18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield from 10:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020