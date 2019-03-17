Barrette, Grace Lucille (Nee Schwabe) Our Amazing Grace Barrette passed into eternal life on Thursday, March 14, 2019, following a brief illness. Beloved mother of Peter (Ellen) Barrette, Paul (Rosemarie) Barrette, James (Beth) Barrette, John (Donna) Barrette; loving grandchildren Erica (J. Erik), Margret (Craig), Andrew (Becky), Katie (Brian), Lenny (Cassie), Aimee (Jason), Heidi (Tom), Meghan, and Michaela; great-grandchildren, Brody, Aubrey, Emma, Sam, Peter, Cecilia, L. J., Elsie, Rowan, Calvin, Hollis, Elizabeth, Conley, Kasey, Callen; her brother, Daniel Schwabe; and a wealth of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Bud, her cherished husband of 62 years, her parents, and sister, Carol. Grace was born to Peter and Pearl Schwabe in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, December 13, 1930. Hers was a life beautifully lived and her legacy an honorable example of humility, integrity, zest for living, and grace in her every endeavor. She was a woman devoted to her family, faith, service, and many friends. She was a beloved, loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and colleague. Following her graduation from Marquette University, Grace served Milwaukee over 25 years as a compassionate and dedicated registered nurse. Grace met and married Bud in Milwaukee May 2, 1952, and together they lovingly and faithfully raised four sons. Grace's creativity and unwavering commitment to family life served as an inspirational model to her boys. Bud's and Grace's 62-year marriage has been a living testament to their deeply-held beliefs, sacred commitment to one another, and active prayer life. In the greater community, Grace deeply enjoyed volunteering at Interfaith Ministries, was a Marianist Affiliate, and active founding member of St. Barbara/Rafael's Parish. Grace's life will be celebrated at a visitation Wednesday, March 20th beginning at 4:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. vigil at the Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S. 84th Street, Greenfield, Wisconsin, 53228. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 21st at 11:00 a.m., St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 West Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, 53130, with a visitation from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m.; interment at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Grace's memory may be made to Catholic Charities, P.O. Box 070912, Milwaukee, 53207, or St. Thomas More High School Development Office, 2601 E. Morgan Avenue, 53207.



