Grace M. Gazzana
Grace M. Gazzana

Found eternal peace on May 3, 2020, at the age of 74. Devoted and loving daughter of Anthony, who predeceased her, and Catherine (nee George) Gazzana. Dear sister of Tom (Nancy) Gazzana, Anthony (Jackie) Gazzana and Angela (Darrell) Hird. Doting, generous and loving aunt of Laura (Jamie) Pagel, David (Stefanie) Gazzana, Anthony (Kelly) Gazzana, Ara (Jason) Berkwits, DJ (Lisa) Hird and Michael (Amanda) Hird. She is also survived by her aunt Elizabeth Hermann, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear and special friends.

Given the current environment private remembrances were held by family members. When appropriate, a celebration of Grace's life will be held for extended family and friends. Please see the funeral home website for further details.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
