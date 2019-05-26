|
Pluster, Grace M. (Nee Hamann) Passed away May 19, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Fred H. Pluster. Loving mother and best friend of Tom (Tina) Pluster and Gail (Roger) Northway. Dearest grandmother of Matt (LeeAnn) Pluster, Mark Pluster, Kristin (Jim) Boyle, Jean (Lori Chambers) Northway and David (Sara) Northway and 13 great grandchildren. Beloved sister of Kathy Wojtkiewicz. Special aunt of Jeff (Gabby) Wojtkiewicz and Laura McCarthy. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday June 1, from 9:30 - 11 AM at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12130 W. Center St., Wauwatosa with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a would be appreciated. Rest in peace until we meet again. To receive this obit / directions text 1846790 to 414 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019