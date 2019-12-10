Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Albrent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Marie Albrent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Marie Albrent Notice
Grace Marie Albrent

(Nee Bembenek) Found peace on December 6, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Preceded in death by her husband Edwin. Loving mother of James Edwin (Betty) Albrent, Mary Kay (William) Glowing and a special mother to Judy Cass. Further loved by her grandchildren Michael, Gary and Amanda Albrent, Jason (Jamie), Katie Grace and Zachary Glowing.

Visitation Monday, December 16 at St. Pius X, 2506 Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa from 9:30 until time of Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Memorials in her name can be made to your local American Legion. Please see schramkafuneralhome.com for complete obituary.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline