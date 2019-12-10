|
|
Grace Marie Albrent
(Nee Bembenek) Found peace on December 6, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Preceded in death by her husband Edwin. Loving mother of James Edwin (Betty) Albrent, Mary Kay (William) Glowing and a special mother to Judy Cass. Further loved by her grandchildren Michael, Gary and Amanda Albrent, Jason (Jamie), Katie Grace and Zachary Glowing.
Visitation Monday, December 16 at St. Pius X, 2506 Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa from 9:30 until time of Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Memorials in her name can be made to your local American Legion. Please see schramkafuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019