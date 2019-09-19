|
|
Grace Marie Gutkowski
Milwaukee - Grace Marie Gutkowski, 87, of Edina formerly of Milwaukee, WI passed away on Sept 17, 2019. She was born on Sept 3, 1932 in Milwaukee. She married Robert Gutkowski and together raised 5 children. They relocated in 2005 to Edina, MN to be closer to family. Grace brought joy and positive energy to all those around her. She greatly enjoyed reading, family gatherings, her part-time work at First Wisconsin bank in downtown Milwaukee, Polish Fests, learning to play the keyboard, and knitting sweaters, blankets and slippers for her family. Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert, her father and mother, Martin and Mary Banach, and brother, Gordon. Grace is survived by her children, Paul (Joyce), Steven (Susan), Donald (Laurie), Brian (Cynthia), and Christine (Matthew) Nowakowski; 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Yorkshire of Edina, St Richard's Catholic Parish and Interim Health Care and Hospice. Visitation Saturday, Sept 21, 2019 10 to11 am with service to follow at the Chapel of Hope at St. Adalbert Cemetery, 3801 South 6th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53221. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to donor's choice.
www.GILLBROTHERS.com
MINNEAPOLIS, MN 612.861.6088
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019