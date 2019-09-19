Services
Gill Brothers Funeral Directors
5801 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 861-6088
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel of Hope at St. Adalbert Cemetery
3801 South 6th Street
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Hope at St. Adalbert Cemetery
3801 South 6th Street
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Gutkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Marie Gutkowski


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Marie Gutkowski Notice
Grace Marie Gutkowski

Milwaukee - Grace Marie Gutkowski, 87, of Edina formerly of Milwaukee, WI passed away on Sept 17, 2019. She was born on Sept 3, 1932 in Milwaukee. She married Robert Gutkowski and together raised 5 children. They relocated in 2005 to Edina, MN to be closer to family. Grace brought joy and positive energy to all those around her. She greatly enjoyed reading, family gatherings, her part-time work at First Wisconsin bank in downtown Milwaukee, Polish Fests, learning to play the keyboard, and knitting sweaters, blankets and slippers for her family. Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert, her father and mother, Martin and Mary Banach, and brother, Gordon. Grace is survived by her children, Paul (Joyce), Steven (Susan), Donald (Laurie), Brian (Cynthia), and Christine (Matthew) Nowakowski; 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Yorkshire of Edina, St Richard's Catholic Parish and Interim Health Care and Hospice. Visitation Saturday, Sept 21, 2019 10 to11 am with service to follow at the Chapel of Hope at St. Adalbert Cemetery, 3801 South 6th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53221. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to donor's choice.

www.GILLBROTHERS.com

MINNEAPOLIS, MN 612.861.6088



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline