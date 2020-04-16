|
|
Grace M.J. Ombrello
Mequon, WI - April 16, 2020. Grace was born in 1924 in Michigan, the youngest of the 5 children of George and Grace (nee June) Skewis who have passed on ahead along with her siblings, Jack, June, George and Donald.
Loving wife of the late Fortunato J. "Pinny" Ombrello for 52 years who awaits her in the garden of eternal life. She is survived by precious and appreciated best friends, daughter Jo Lagerman and son William. Also survived by grandson, Jeff, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters/brothers-in-law and friends.
Not in state. Private burial later at Wood National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Family Sharing, 1002 Overland Ct., Grafton, WI 53024 or appreciated.
"HI, HOW YOU DOING? REMEMBER WHEN WE GABBED LAST! PEACE."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020