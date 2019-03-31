Services
Grace Oswald

Grace Oswald Notice
Oswald, Grace (Nee Nichols) Of Oak Creek, was born to eternal life at the age of 84 on Mar. 26th. Loving mother to Buddy (Shannon), Dawn (Rich) Strege, Kay Piwoni and Judy Oswald. Further survived by 8 grandchildren and many other family and friends. Memorial service will take place Apr. 1st at 12PM at the OAK CREEK COMMUNITY CENTER, 8580 S. Howell Ave. with family greeting guests from 10AM until the time of service. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
