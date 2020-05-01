Grace Pearl Hoffmann
Grace Pearl Hoffmann

At the age of 92 Grace was taken home by the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin W. Hoffmann and Edith C. (nee Tingstadt) Hoffmann. Much loved by her cousins, Arthur Hoerres, Diane Stiemke-Mandella, David Stiemke, Paula Andrews, Phillip Stiemke, Brian Stiemke and dear friend, Stephanie Zagar. Also additional friends and relatives.

Grace was an administrative assistant employed by Milwaukee County and Harnischfeger for over 30 years. Grace sang with the Milwaukee Showcase Barbershop Chorus for over 42 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in West Allis.

A special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Brookfield Assisted Living.

There will be a memorial celebration at a later date. Service information will be placed on the Funeral Home website in the future.

If you so wish, in lieu of flowers please choose a charity of your choice.

May all the stars hang bright above her dwelling. Silent as though they watched the sleeping earth. Samuel Taylor Coleridge 1802






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
