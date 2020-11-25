Grace Sally Ann RupinskiGrace Sally Ann Rupinski, 94, passed away on November 23, 2020 in Muskego, WI. Grace was born November 17, 1928 to Alice (Nee Stasiewicz) and Joseph Rupinski in West Allis, WI, the oldest of 3 siblings.Grace graduated from Pulaski High School and went on to Cardinal Stritch College for her degree in Education, and her Master's degree from UW Madison. Grace was an amazing Elementary teacher for 35 years with Milwaukee Public Schools. Students were fortunate to have her, as she put a great deal of creativity and passion into her teaching. During her career, she expanded her love of teaching for one year in Japan at an Airforce base in Misawa, Japan. She also had the opportunity to be Demonstration teacher for a Multi-cultural program in Milwaukee, a program she initiated. Grace retired in 1988 to care for her ill mother.All her life, Grace shared her wonderful talents with nieces, nephews, friends, and various others. Grace's talents included calligraphy, oriental watercolor art, card making, various crafts, and cooking. She shared these talents with others through gifts of artwork, holiday treats, greeting cards, and teaching numerous classes. Grace had never ending energy, volunteering for St. Alphonsus Church as a catechist and the Omega program, a Eucharist minister at St. Luke's hospital, a volunteer for Friends of the Domes, Friends of Whitnall Park, and Curriculum development for Milwaukee schools after retirement. Grace also did various volunteer tasks at Tudor Oaks where she resided for several years. Grace loved spending her leisure time traveling, gardening, swimming, walking, attending Brewer's games, card playing with friends, and especially enjoyed family gatherings.Visitation will be held at ST. MARTIN OF TOURS, 7963 S 116th St, Franklin, WI, on Thursday, December 3, 2020, 1-1:30PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30PM.She is preceded in death by her parents and sibling Dorothy, and many friends. Grace is survived by her sister Joyce Rustici and numerous nieces and nephews.It was a special treat for all relatives to spend time with her as she shared all her special talents. We will all fondly cherish those memories. Thank you, Grace, you will hold a special place in our hearts always.