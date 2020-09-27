Grace T. Myler
Mequon - (nee Hanizewski) Found peace on Monday September 14, 2020 at the age of 88.
Grace was born on August 31, 1932 to the loving parents Frank and Marie (Sulkowski) Hanizewski in Milwaukee WI.
Grace is survived by her loving and devoted husband Robert "Bob" of 67 years, her Children David, Marie (Denis); her grandchildren January (Ben), Michelle; her great-granddaughter Emma.
Grace is further survived by her brother Gordon (Donna) Hanna, and many loving relatives, neighbors and very dear friends.
Grace was sadly preceded in death by her brothers Daniel and David Hanna.
Grace and Bob moved from Milwaukee to Mequon in 1980. Grace was proud of her family, especially her children and grandchildren and would do anything for them.
Grace had a long career as a bookkeeper. She especially cherished her many years at GiGi of Mequon, building lasting friendships along the way. She only recently retired at the age of 84.
Grace will be remembered as a strong and independent woman, who enjoyed her family, friends, cats, quilting and the occasional martini.
Visitation Saturday October 3, from 12 noon to 2pm at Lumen Christi Catholic church, 2750 W Mequon Road, Mequon, with a Funeral Mass at 2pm and luncheon to follow at the Prime Minister Restaurant, 517 N Main St, Thiensville, WI. 53092.
Face coverings are strongly recommended and will be provided by family.
The Mass can be viewed live at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV_UNj0v-pMOF_wk5P5bQvQ/live
.