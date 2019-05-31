|
|
Friend, Grace Vento Grace Vento Friend, born May 28, 1931, passed peacefully at home on May 29, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved daughter of the late Regina (nee Borowicz) and Joseph Vento and adored wife of 64 years of Peter Friend. Cherished mother of Laura (Lee) Shulman, Susan (David) Barnett, Peter (Heidi) Friend and Margaret Friend. Loving and beloved grandmother to Becky (Noah) Becker and Andrew Shulman, Sarah Barnett, Patricia Elizabeth (Lizzy) and Jacob Peter (JP) Friend, and Sean and Megan Horner. Adoring great-grandmother of Davis Becker. Sister of Ron (Thelma) Vento. A memorial gathering will be held at Chenequa Country Club on Sat, June 1 from 11am - 2 pm with a short service at 11:30 am; refreshments and light lunch following service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Peter and Grace Friend Fund at Waukesha County Community Foundation, 2727 N Grandview Blvd, Ste 301, Waukesha, WI 53188 or at www.waukeshafoundation.org/Friend
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2019