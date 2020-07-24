GraceAnn Jankowski

GraceAnn JankowskiGreenfield - (nee Mikolajczyk) unexpectedly joined the angels in heaven on July 21, 2020, at the age of 74. Preceded in death by her parents Walter Jr. and Sophie (Sobczak). Devoted wife of Steve, loving and cherished Mother to Vikki. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.Grace retired from the Unites States Postal Service, with the majority of her time spent in the CFS unit. She was an animal lover and had a soft spot for and supported various rescues. She loved the warm, humid summer days and appreciated beautiful things. But most of all, Grace will be remembered for her devotion to and love for her family, with a smile that lit up the room.A celebration of life will be held when all can attend without concerns.