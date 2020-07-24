1/
GraceAnn Jankowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GraceAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GraceAnn Jankowski

Greenfield - (nee Mikolajczyk) unexpectedly joined the angels in heaven on July 21, 2020, at the age of 74. Preceded in death by her parents Walter Jr. and Sophie (Sobczak). Devoted wife of Steve, loving and cherished Mother to Vikki. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Grace retired from the Unites States Postal Service, with the majority of her time spent in the CFS unit. She was an animal lover and had a soft spot for and supported various rescues. She loved the warm, humid summer days and appreciated beautiful things. But most of all, Grace will be remembered for her devotion to and love for her family, with a smile that lit up the room.

A celebration of life will be held when all can attend without concerns.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Max A. Sass Funeral Homes Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved