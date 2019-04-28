|
Geracie, Grant Atty 'Avvocato' passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 at the age of 64 after a short battle with renal cell cancer. Grant was born in Milw on October 13, 1954. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank J. and Ruth Geracie. He grew up in Brookfield and was a graduate of Brookfield Central High School, he received his BS Degree from Marquette University and a Doctorate of Juris Prudence from Whitter College School of Law, Los Angeles. Ca. Grant was a practicing Attorney in the state of California until his retirement in 2009, after which he resided in Brookfield. Grant is survived by his loving brother Frank, Jr, other relatives and friends. He was a percussionist when growing up and had a great passion for music of all kinds. He attended concerts by some of the most renowned artists and bands. Visitation will be held Wed, May 1 at ST LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18000 W Greenfield Ave, Brookfield from 4pm-5:45pm. Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated at 6pm. Burial Thurs, May 2 at 11am at Highland Memorial Park. We wish to thank the nurses and staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019