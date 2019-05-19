Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Resources
More Obituaries for Grant Densing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grant G. Densing

Notice Condolences Flowers

Grant G. Densing Notice
Densing, Grant G. Went to Heaven surrounded by his family at home on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 79. Grant is survived by Nancy, his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years. Loving father of his 4 daughters, Patty Abella, Laurie (Mark) Mertens, Wendy (Jim) Albrecht, and Stacy (Joe) Pink. Proud grandfather of Grant and Dani Abella, Emily, Ali, and Andrea Mertens, Britney Roberts, Kim, and Becca Albrecht, and Morgan, Nicole, and Elizabeth Pink. Brother of the late Wayne (Jackie) Densing, Daryl (Norm) Grier, and Frank (Mary Ann) Densing. He will be remembered by many other family members and friends. Grant enjoyed early retirement after successfully building Densing Realty. He was highly respected in the local real estate community. He had a passion for the Lord, his family, and his friends. Grant loved hunting and fishing and wished to express a special thank you to his hunting buddies for all the great memories. He could often be found in his favorite place, his cottage on Island Lake. Grant shared his love of adventure and vacations with his family. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wauwatosa (12130 W Center St) on Thursday, May 23 from 9:30AM until the Memorial Mass at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Grant's name may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline