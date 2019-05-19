|
Densing, Grant G. Went to Heaven surrounded by his family at home on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 79. Grant is survived by Nancy, his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years. Loving father of his 4 daughters, Patty Abella, Laurie (Mark) Mertens, Wendy (Jim) Albrecht, and Stacy (Joe) Pink. Proud grandfather of Grant and Dani Abella, Emily, Ali, and Andrea Mertens, Britney Roberts, Kim, and Becca Albrecht, and Morgan, Nicole, and Elizabeth Pink. Brother of the late Wayne (Jackie) Densing, Daryl (Norm) Grier, and Frank (Mary Ann) Densing. He will be remembered by many other family members and friends. Grant enjoyed early retirement after successfully building Densing Realty. He was highly respected in the local real estate community. He had a passion for the Lord, his family, and his friends. Grant loved hunting and fishing and wished to express a special thank you to his hunting buddies for all the great memories. He could often be found in his favorite place, his cottage on Island Lake. Grant shared his love of adventure and vacations with his family. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wauwatosa (12130 W Center St) on Thursday, May 23 from 9:30AM until the Memorial Mass at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Grant's name may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019