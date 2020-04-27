Services
Waukesha -

of Waukesha passed away on April 11, 2020 at the age of 85. Lifetime resident of the greater Milwaukee Area, graduate of Boys Tech High School and one year at UW-Milwaukee. Enlisted with the Navy during Korean War, stationed on the destroyer, USS Dortch. Continued with the Naval Reserves for 21 years. Product Designer at Allen Bradley/Rockwell for 35 years and gained several patents. Grant ran in 62 marathons and is a founding member of Badgerland Striders. Grant volunteered at Milwaukee Blood Bank, Zablocki VA Hospital, Elmbrook Church and many local and national fun runs.

Grant is survived by his brother, Vernon; nieces and nephews, Donald (Barbara), Julia (Dan), Edith (Robin), William and Richard; great nieces and nephews, Shanti, Abe, Seth, Ludvig and Ida; and a host of relatives and friends. Grant was preceded in death by his parents, Nels and Edith Nelson.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
