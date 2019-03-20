Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Gratton "Bill" Host

Gratton "Bill" Host Notice
Host, Gratton "Bill" Called to his Heavenly Home on March 16, 2019 at age 87. Survived by Jackie, his loving wife of 64 years. Dear dad to Sandy Host, Deb (Bob) Barthel, and Jodi (Udo) Tomaszewski. Loving Grandpa of Dan, Bob (Andjelka), Ryan (Kristy), Jaime (Steve), Mike, Jacob (fiance Angelica), and Joe. Also, the love of his life, his great-granddaughter Jordyn "Peanut". Dear brother to Kathleen (Ken) and Jill (Dennis). Brother-in-law to Grant (Betty) and Barbara. Preceded in death by his son who died at birth and his brother Howard. Further survived by many friends and relatives. Bill was a proud Korean War Veteran-Arctic Test Branch. He retired from AC Rochester after 42 years of service. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Thursday, March 21 starting at 4PM until time of Service at 6PM. Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, March 22 at 9AM (Please meet at the cemetery). "Luv u Tashie"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
