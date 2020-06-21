Gregg F. Slupski
Greenfield - was called to the Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
A visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Parish (8500 West Cold Spring Road, Greenfield) on Friday, June 26 from 10am until 12pm. Mass and burial at St. Adalberts will be private. Please go to maxsass.com for the full obituary
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.