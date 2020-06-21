Gregg F. Slupski
Gregg F. Slupski

Greenfield - was called to the Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

A visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Parish (8500 West Cold Spring Road, Greenfield) on Friday, June 26 from 10am until 12pm. Mass and burial at St. Adalberts will be private. Please go to maxsass.com for the full obituary






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Parish
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 19, 2020
I worked w/ Gregg, for many years, in the 411 East Wisconsin Building. He helped me, and many others, alot, he will be missed, God Bless, and an Our Father in Gregg's memory...
Ed Thompson
Friend
