Gregg Fritz
Gregg Fritz

Pewaukee - passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 09,2020. Gregg is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Maureen "Mo"; his children Gregory (Cyndi), Adam (Tracy), Toni (Jeffery) and Amanda (Steve Jr.); his grandchildren Joshua, Cole, Kylie, Alex, Caiden, Maddox, Isaiah and Tiffany; his siblings Barb (Steve) and Mike (Marie) along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Gregg is preceded in death by his parents and his 2 brothers.

Gregg was a Milwaukee County Police Officer for 31 years. Gregg enjoyed riding his motorcycle with Mo. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and always put a smile on their face. Gregg was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Private family services were held. A Celebration of Life will be held later in 2021. Donations may be made in Gregg's name to the American Cancer Society or to the Wisconsin C.O.P.S.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
