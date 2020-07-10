Gregg Fritz
Pewaukee - passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 09,2020. Gregg is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Maureen "Mo"; his children Gregory (Cyndi), Adam (Tracy), Toni (Jeffery) and Amanda (Steve Jr.); his grandchildren Joshua, Cole, Kylie, Alex, Caiden, Maddox, Isaiah and Tiffany; his siblings Barb (Steve) and Mike (Marie) along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Gregg is preceded in death by his parents and his 2 brothers.
Gregg was a Milwaukee County Police Officer for 31 years. Gregg enjoyed riding his motorcycle with Mo. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and always put a smile on their face. Gregg was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Private family services were held. A Celebration of Life will be held later in 2021. Donations may be made in Gregg's name to the American Cancer Society
or to the Wisconsin C.O.P.S.