Gregor James Schultz
Milwaukee - Age 32 of Milwaukee, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2020. He was born November 22, 1987 to Carolyn Schatz and Ken Schultz. He also leaves behind his brother, Alex Schultz; two sisters, Tiffany Schultz (Shawn Schepp), and Amy Spence (Jeff). Gregor also had nephews and nieces whom he loved: Tony Schultz (Rachel Heron), Connor Spence, Lilli Hattery Schultz, and Alliegh Rowe. His grandmother, Louise Cwiklinski, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends as well as his dog, Louie will be missing Gregor also.
Gregor will be joining his grandfather, Edward Cwiklinski, his grandparents, Leoma and George Schultz, and his stepfather, Dean Schatz.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family with cremation; there will be a memorial service at a later time.
"Gregor we love you and miss you"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020