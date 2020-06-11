Gregory A. AmosMilwaukee - Passed to eternal life unexpectedly on June 7th, 2020, at the age of 63, he will be missed by all. Beloved husband of Cynthia, loving father of Quincy (Leslie), and Quentin (Ramona). Dear brother of Herman Jr., Randall, and Kevin. Proud grandfather of 6 grandchildren. Further survived by mother Genevieve Amos and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father Herman Amos. Gregory was a retired Milwaukee Firefighter, Paramedic, and EMS Instructor.Homegoing will be held Thursday, June 18th. Visitation 10 AM to 12 PM with service to follow at Greater Mt. Sinai Church. 5384 N. 60th Street. Milwaukee, WI. Interment Graceland Cemetery. All who attend are required to wear a mask.