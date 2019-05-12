|
Bergmann, Gregory "Buck" A. Mukwonago - Gregory "Buck" Bergmann, age 70, passed away on May 10, 2019. He is survived by his siblings, Sharon (John) Acker, Jeanne Geszvain, Brian (Jenett) Bergmann, Doug (Teri) Bergmann; his loyal companion and dog, Olivia; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Gregory was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jeff. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Miller-Reesman Funeral Home 620 15th Ave, Union Grove, WI 53182 www.miller-reesman.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019