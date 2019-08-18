|
Michalak, Gregory A. Aug. 10, 2019, age 60 years. Beloved husband of Karen (Nee Bauer). Loving father of Steven (Chloe) Michalak. Visitation Tuesday, August 20 at Harder Funeral Home from 4-7 PM with a 7 PM prayer service. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, August 21 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 18255 W. Capitol Drive, from 10 AM until the time of memorial service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to or Compassionate Care Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019