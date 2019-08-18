Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
18255 W. Capitol Drive
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
18255 W. Capitol Drive
Gregory A. Michalak Notice
Michalak, Gregory A. Aug. 10, 2019, age 60 years. Beloved husband of Karen (Nee Bauer). Loving father of Steven (Chloe) Michalak. Visitation Tuesday, August 20 at Harder Funeral Home from 4-7 PM with a 7 PM prayer service. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, August 21 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 18255 W. Capitol Drive, from 10 AM until the time of memorial service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to or Compassionate Care Hospice would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
jsonline