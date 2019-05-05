|
|
Narlock, Gregory A. Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, April 30, 2019, age 59 years. Loving son of Richard and Marjorie (nee Domask) Narlock. Dear brother of Susan (Mauricio) Madiedo, Joseph (Diane) Narlock, Helen (Steve) Feuling, Phyllis Kaplanek, Robert Narlock and Marianne Narlock. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Immaculate Heart of Mary Campus-1212 S. 117th St.) 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park. Former employee of Walsh's Liquor, Steakhouse 100 and Hobo. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019