Gregory Cox Spransy
Gregory Cox Spransy

Morgantown, WV - Gregory Cox Spransy of Morgantown, WV, passed away peacefully with family by his side at the age of 77 years old on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Greg was a 1961 graduate of Riverside High School in Milwaukee, and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in economics in 1966 from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1973 then pursued his career as an occupational safety officer at The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, NIOSH, for 30+ years until his retirement.

Greg enjoyed playing golf, reading, visiting with friends, playing bridge and attending/ volunteering for his Unitarian church. Greg listened to his favorite music daily, which included jazz, classical music and Stephen Sondheim musicals.

Gregory was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dilys Spransy, and brother William and his wife, Angela.

Greg was the first of five children and is survived by sisters Ann Henningsen (Gary) and Dorothy; his brother Charles (JoAnn); his ex-wife and friend Leslie; his adult children Ben (Jejebe), Martha, and Kim (Billy Burke). He's also survived by all of his beloved grandchildren, Joseph, Noah, Blake, Warren, James, and little Angelynn, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his favorite organization, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at WVU




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fred L Jenkins Funeral Home
10 S High St
Morgantown, WV 26501
(304) 296-6446
