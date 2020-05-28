Gregory Dale Bendixen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Dale Bendixen

Deforest - Gregory Dale Bendixen, age 72, of Deforest, Wisconsin and Marco Island, Florida, passed away at his home in Deforest on May 26, 2020.

A long-time resident of New Berlin, Wisconsin, Greg graduated from Menomonee Falls High School and received his DVM from the Iowa State University. He established the Companion Animal Health Center in New Berlin in 1990, which he ran for the majority of his veterinarian career.

An obituary for Greg is posted at https://www.fosterfuneralhomes.com/obituary listing




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved