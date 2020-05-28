Gregory Dale Bendixen
Deforest - Gregory Dale Bendixen, age 72, of Deforest, Wisconsin and Marco Island, Florida, passed away at his home in Deforest on May 26, 2020.
A long-time resident of New Berlin, Wisconsin, Greg graduated from Menomonee Falls High School and received his DVM from the Iowa State University. He established the Companion Animal Health Center in New Berlin in 1990, which he ran for the majority of his veterinarian career.
An obituary for Greg is posted at https://www.fosterfuneralhomes.com/obituary listing
Deforest - Gregory Dale Bendixen, age 72, of Deforest, Wisconsin and Marco Island, Florida, passed away at his home in Deforest on May 26, 2020.
A long-time resident of New Berlin, Wisconsin, Greg graduated from Menomonee Falls High School and received his DVM from the Iowa State University. He established the Companion Animal Health Center in New Berlin in 1990, which he ran for the majority of his veterinarian career.
An obituary for Greg is posted at https://www.fosterfuneralhomes.com/obituary listing
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 28 to May 30, 2020.