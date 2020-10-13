1/1
Gregory Edwin Ehr
Gregory Edwin Ehr

Madison - Gregory Edwin Ehr, age 91, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Greg was born on Feb. 4, 1929, in Milwaukee, the son of Edwin C. and Helen (Hervey) Ehr.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley; stepfather, Jack Burns; and cousins, Bruce Ehr and Father Giles Soyka, O.F.M. Cap.

A graveside service will be held at HOLY CROSS CEMETERY, 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
HOLY CROSS CEMETERY
