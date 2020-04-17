Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Freiberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Freiberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Freiberg Notice
Gregory Freiberg

Waukesha - Gregory "Greg" D. Freiberg of Waukesha passed away April 14, 2020 at age 70. Greg worked for SPX (formerly Waukesha Electric) for 36 years. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and member of the Masonic Lodge in Whitewater. Greg loved golf and curling. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 48 years, Melissa "Lissa" (Lutz) and their children, Amanda (Drew) Gottheardt and Lucas Freiberg and granddaughters Quinn and Kennedy Freiberg and Spenser Gottheardt. Further survived by his sister, Julie (Dave) Mickler, his brother Blair (Mary) Freiberg, sister-in-law Cary Freiberg, sister-in law Wendy (the late Richard) Tolzmann, brother-in-law Randy Lutz, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father Willard Freiberg, his mother Maida Crown and brother Scott Freiberg. Due to the current health crisis, services will be held at a later date. Memorials are appreciated to First United Methodist Church, 121 Wisconsin Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53186 or the , N19 W24350 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline