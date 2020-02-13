Services
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Gregory G. Stewart

Gregory G. Stewart Notice
Gregory G. Stewart

New Berlin - Passed away peacefully, Monday February 10, 2020 at the age of 61. Beloved brother of Mike (Debbie) Stewart. Uncle of Naomi (Cristian), Katie (Neil), and Jesse (Ashley). Great-uncle of Hannah, Owen and Brody. Preceded in death by his parents Clifton and Catherine, brothers, Kenneth and Patrick. Nephew of Gertrude. Cousin of Cathy, Rick, Cindy, David and Marie. Also loved by other relatives and friends. With gratitude to Greg's many caregivers over the years.

Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home, Wednesday, February 26th 10 - 11AM. Memorial Service 11AM. Interment St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23, 2020
jsonline