Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic church
1927 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic church
1927 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
Gregory Harold George

Gregory Harold George, beloved son of the late Horace Raymond George, and Audrey Chevalier George, and dear sibling of Gary (Patricia), Janice, Michael and Mark, passed into spiritual life on December 18, 2019, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A memorial service is set for Saturday, February 8th, at St. Francis Catholic church, 1927 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., Milwaukee, WI. Visitation begins at 10 am, Mass at 11 am.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
