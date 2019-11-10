Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON PARISH
12700 W. Howard Ave.
New Berlin, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON PARISH
12700 W. Howard Ave.
New Berlin, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Dettlaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory J. Dettlaff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory J. Dettlaff Notice
Gregory J. Dettlaff

West Allis - Died peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Age 85. Beloved husband of Diana (nee Graf), for 63 years. Devoted father of Janet Dettlaff and favorite son-in-law, Carl Schrubbe. Doting grandfather of Alexis Schrubbe and Jordan (Katie) Schrubbe. Cherished brother-in-law of Mary (Ed) Rymer, Ellen (Clyde) Krumrai, and Susan (Dan) Klahn. Also loved by dear cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Gathering at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON PARISH, 12700 W. Howard Ave. New Berlin, on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 3-4PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 4PM. Memorials appreciated to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline