Gregory J. Dettlaff
West Allis - Died peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Age 85. Beloved husband of Diana (nee Graf), for 63 years. Devoted father of Janet Dettlaff and favorite son-in-law, Carl Schrubbe. Doting grandfather of Alexis Schrubbe and Jordan (Katie) Schrubbe. Cherished brother-in-law of Mary (Ed) Rymer, Ellen (Clyde) Krumrai, and Susan (Dan) Klahn. Also loved by dear cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Gathering at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON PARISH, 12700 W. Howard Ave. New Berlin, on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 3-4PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 4PM. Memorials appreciated to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019