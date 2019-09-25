Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Gregory J. Dornoff


1954 - 2019
Gregory J. Dornoff Notice
Gregory J. Dornoff

We lost the world's biggest Packer fan and best dad on September 22, 2019 at the age of 65. Loving husband of Linda Dornoff (nee Towler) for 29 years. Cherished son of Audrey (Robert) McEvoy and the late Jerome Dornoff. Proud father of Celine (Gregg) Unger, Shana (Mark) Wild, A.J. (Brooke) Holzbauer, James (Adriana) Holzbauer, Cherelle (Domingo) Rodriguez, and Michael Holzbauer. Papa of 14 grandchildren and great-grandfather of 2. Dear brother of Brian, Cynthia, and Dennis. Further survived by other loved relatives and many, many dear friends.

Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Oklahoma Chapel on Sunday, September 29 starting at 11AM until time of family eulogies at 1PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
