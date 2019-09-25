|
|
Gregory J. Dornoff
We lost the world's biggest Packer fan and best dad on September 22, 2019 at the age of 65. Loving husband of Linda Dornoff (nee Towler) for 29 years. Cherished son of Audrey (Robert) McEvoy and the late Jerome Dornoff. Proud father of Celine (Gregg) Unger, Shana (Mark) Wild, A.J. (Brooke) Holzbauer, James (Adriana) Holzbauer, Cherelle (Domingo) Rodriguez, and Michael Holzbauer. Papa of 14 grandchildren and great-grandfather of 2. Dear brother of Brian, Cynthia, and Dennis. Further survived by other loved relatives and many, many dear friends.
Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Oklahoma Chapel on Sunday, September 29 starting at 11AM until time of family eulogies at 1PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019