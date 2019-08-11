|
|
Piette, Gregory J. Born to eternal life on August 9, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Kathryn (Timothy) Kinsley, Paul Piette and David (Joan) Piette. Dear grandpa of Kristin (Jeremy), Jason (Lauren), Sarah (Nick), Michelle and Nicholas. Great grandpa of Chase, Eva, Blake and Leighton. Brother of Ronald (Elenore), Cyril (Barbara), Harvey (Lynn) and the late Vernon, Beverly and Charlotte. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield from 10 AM until 10:45 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019