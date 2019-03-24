Services
Gregory L. Klos

Gregory L. Klos Notice
Klos, Gregory L. Began his journey with the creator, surrounded by his family, Friday, March 15, 2019, at the age of 66. Beloved Husband to Lisa (Nee Pinchard) of 32 years. Delightful Daddy to Jessica (Justin). Cherished "Papa Freg" of Alijah and Aniayah. Dear brother to Jeffrey (Jenise) Klos. Uncle to Raymond and family of Alaska. Preceded in death by his Mother, Colleen "Bobbie" Klos. Also loved by many friends. Celebration of Life Gathering on Saturday, March 30, 12-2:45PM. Celebration Ceremony to follow at 3PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
