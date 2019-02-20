|
|
Lubecke, Gregory L. Of New Berlin. Born March 6, 1924 in Amherst, WI. Born to Eternal Life on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the age of 94 years. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Kasten) for 69 years. Loving father of Mark (Marge), Jeff (Dawn), Dean (Sherry), Janice, Diane, Scott (Jackie) and Steven (Lisa) Lubecke. Proud grandpa of Matt, Mike, Nate, Emily, Beth, the late Bruce, Joe, Jim, Chris, Shannon, Nikki, Troy, Joshua, Ashley, Justin, Jesse, Sheyanna, Brittany and Brett. Great-grandpa of Elaina, Chase, Owen, Graham, Taylor, Louisa, Andrew, Nick, Anthony, Mason, Tristin, and Arabella. Greg was a loved and respected man, he will be missed by many family and friends across the country. Preceded in death by his parents Louis and Hattie (nee Piotrowski), three sisters and 8 brothers: Luella (Louis) Tomaszewski, Irene (Hank) Kropidlowski, Maynard (Bernice), Gareld (Josephine), Alvin (Doris), Alice (John) Kirsling, Dennis (Sally), Henry (Mary), Hubert (Elsie), Robert (Dorothy) and Louis Lubecke. Gregory was a founding member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Brookfield. He was a 65 year Member of IBEW Local 494. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, from 9:30 AM, until time of Service at 11:30 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., (Hwy J & Hwy JJ, about 4 blocks south of I-94 from Hwy J). Interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the of Southeastern Wisconsin (). To receive this obit/directions text 1835679 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019