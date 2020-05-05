Gregory Michael Weiler



Gregory Michael Weiler 8/18/1939 - 4/26/2020



Gregory Weiler, 80, passed away at his home in Mequon, WI on April 26.



Greg was the son of Nicholas and Margaret Weiler of Fargo, ND. Gregory was preceded in death by his father, Nicholas Weiler and mother, Margaret Zierden. He is survived by his sisters, Patricia (John) Sullivan and Mary (Garry) Linn; sons, Michael Weiler, Stephen Weiler; daughters, Melissa Weiler, Monica Weiler; grandchildren, Colleen, Rebecca, Avery, Courtney and Dominic; and five great grandchildren.



Gregory graduated from North Dakota State University and went on to a long career in education. Ultimately, concluding his career as General Manager with ASQ Global, which enabled him to travel and develop deep friendships all over the world.



Greg enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had a passion for writing and had recently published his first book with two more in progress. Woodworking was a passion of his and gave him the opportunity to create beautiful pieces for those he loved. He was an avid golfer and was proud to have achieved two holes in ones, a lifelong Green Bay Packer fan, enjoyed a good glass of scotch and had a wonderful sense of humor. His love for the symphony, opera and jazz music gave him great pleasure. He touched so many with his talents, loving presence and passion for life.



There will be a celebration for Greg held at a later date in Milwaukee and Minneapolis. Memorials preferred to family in lieu of flowers.













