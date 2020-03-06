|
Gregory P. Hubatch "Greg"
Passed away March 5, 2020, age 64 years. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee O'Boyle) for 40 years. Dear father of Courtney Hubatch (Jason), Halley Hubatch and the late Gregory Jr. Grandfather of Jade and Lincoln. Brother of Donna (Jerry) Simonsen, Darlene (Russ) Colombo, John (Susan) Hubatch, Joann Hubatch and the late Gary Hubatch. Brother-in-law of Evita Hubatch and Mary (Ken) Emmons. Also other relatives and friends.
Memorial Gathering Wed. March 11, from 4 - 6 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, with Memorial Service at 6 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020