Gregory R. Reilly
Milwaukee - Peacefully passed away July 3rd, 2020 at St Luke's Hospital due to complications
from Parkinson's Disease. He is preceded in death by his father Robert J. Reilly, mother Dorothy J. Reilly, Kathleen Reilly(nee Stone), Ann Reilly(nee Wearing), and brother Dennis Reilly. Survived by son Brian and daughter Tina, brother Wayne(Trish), Grandchildren Kevin and Shanna, other extended family and
friends. A celebration of life to be held at a later date, please see funeral home website for updates. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Parkinson Foundation https://www.parkinson.org/